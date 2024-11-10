Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

Get Walmart alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WMT

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $84.83 on Thursday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The company has a market capitalization of $681.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 378,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,054,909.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds LLC. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 108,796 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Walmart by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 138,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,219,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Walmart by 1.1% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,223,057 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $98,762,000 after buying an additional 12,737 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 168,419 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.