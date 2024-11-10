Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Bought by River Global Investors LLP

River Global Investors LLP grew its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of W. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 5.6% during the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 39.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $49,963.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,802 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,054.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 6,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $321,338.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,698.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $49,963.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,054.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,868 shares of company stock worth $2,003,248. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Wayfair from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE W traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.85. 7,303,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,936,077. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.88. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 3.46. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $76.18.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

