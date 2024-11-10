Wedbush Lowers PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Price Target to $12.00

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $19.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 139.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PEPG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PepGen in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of PepGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

PepGen Stock Down 11.0 %

NASDAQ PEPG traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.01. 179,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.76. PepGen has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepGen will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepGen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEPG. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in PepGen by 18.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,166,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after buying an additional 178,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepGen by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 344,266 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of PepGen by 11.4% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 561,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 57,504 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in PepGen by 19.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepGen

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

