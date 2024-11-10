Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLRD) Trading Down 1% – Here’s Why

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Get Free Report) dropped 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.84 and last traded at $26.85. Approximately 16,481 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 11,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.01.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

