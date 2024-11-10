William Blair Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports.

FTRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fortrea from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortrea from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fortrea from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Fortrea from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Fortrea Stock Up 30.2 %

Fortrea stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. Fortrea has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $674.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Fortrea’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fortrea will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTRE. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Fortrea by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 77,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Fortrea by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Fortrea by 311.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 59,690 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortrea by 466.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 67,865 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortrea by 6.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

