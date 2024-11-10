Wrapped Everscale Market Cap Hits $8.75 Million (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $8.75 million and approximately $10,295.82 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79,429.81 or 0.99735900 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79,372.69 or 0.99664189 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 406,807,567 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 406,807,566.7744698. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.0227369 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $46,767.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

