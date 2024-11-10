XML Financial LLC Purchases 2,510 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 19.6% during the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 14.5% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 114,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX opened at $156.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.89.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.93.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

