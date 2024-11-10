Ycg LLC Raises Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ycg LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $16,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 3,806.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ferrari by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Ferrari by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 62,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,082,000 after purchasing an additional 42,290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RACE traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $454.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,546. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.99. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $330.15 and a 1-year high of $498.23.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 44.67% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ferrari from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ferrari from $478.00 to $513.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.14.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

