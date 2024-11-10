ZClassic Market Cap Hits $448,225.98 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $448,225.98 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00058420 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00032665 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00012113 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000323 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.