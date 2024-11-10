Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Trading Up 6.4% – What’s Next?

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) shot up 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50. 208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

Zhongsheng Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05.

Zhongsheng Group Company Profile

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, BMW, Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota, Honda, and Nissan.

