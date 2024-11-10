Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by River Global Investors LLP

River Global Investors LLP raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,935 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,521,000 after acquiring an additional 722,041 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,736,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,239,000 after acquiring an additional 411,163 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,364,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,163,000 after acquiring an additional 211,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,314,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $437,413,000 after buying an additional 691,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $108.18. 1,175,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,302. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $133.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.37 and a 200-day moving average of $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

