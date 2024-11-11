Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.250-2.270 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $933.7 million-$935.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.5 million. Alarm.com also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.25-$2.27 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded up $6.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.51. The company had a trading volume of 903,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,223. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average is $61.31. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.90. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $51.19 and a 52 week high of $77.29.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.35 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,125. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,125. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $585,711.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,391. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

