Armlogi Holding Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on November 11th (NASDAQ:BTOC)

Armlogi’s (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, November 11th. Armlogi had issued 1,600,000 shares in its public offering on May 14th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of Armlogi’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Armlogi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTOC opened at $6.62 on Monday. Armlogi has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06.

Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.29 million for the quarter.

About Armlogi

Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.

