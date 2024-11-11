Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.330-1.360 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.
NYSE:GDOT traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.91. Green Dot has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $13.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.87 million. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 36,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $458,020.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,995,422 shares in the company, valued at $74,882,820.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Green Dot news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 162,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,925,824.41. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,157,665 shares in the company, valued at $73,091,483.55. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 36,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $458,020.79. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,995,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,882,820.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
