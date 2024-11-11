NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.150-1.190 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $939.0 million-$943.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $946.0 million. NV5 Global also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.15-$1.19 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVEE. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NV5 Global from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NV5 Global stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 842,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,666. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tardan Francois sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $159,987.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,048. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

