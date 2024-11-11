StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
XXII stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. 22nd Century Group has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $5.48 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66.
22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 380.39% and a negative net margin of 275.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter.
22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.
