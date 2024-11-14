49,695 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
JAAA stock opened at $50.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.76. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $50.96.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend
About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
Read More
