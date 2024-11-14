AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading Down 0.5% on Analyst Downgrade

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $200.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AbbVie traded as low as $168.66 and last traded at $169.55. Approximately 1,429,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 5,411,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.35.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.83.

Get AbbVie alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

AbbVie Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 829,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,862,000 after buying an additional 16,917 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its stake in AbbVie by 6.1% during the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 189,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,339,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 90,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,175,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,542,000 after purchasing an additional 582,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.08 and its 200 day moving average is $180.84. The stock has a market cap of $299.62 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 215.28%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.