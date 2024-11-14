Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at HC Wainwright

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Acelyrin from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Acelyrin from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Acelyrin Trading Down 13.4 %

NASDAQ:SLRN traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.18. 753,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,245. Acelyrin has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.98.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acelyrin will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acelyrin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 58,570.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 14,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acelyrin Company Profile

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

