Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.20 EPS

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.20), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $695.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.00 million. Adams Resources & Energy had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,926. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $95.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.31.

Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Adams Resources & Energy’s payout ratio is -30.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a report on Wednesday.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

