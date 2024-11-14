Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 9,966 Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,966 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the second quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 35.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $71.71 on Thursday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average of $58.87.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $547.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTNX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nutanix from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Nutanix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,022.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,022.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,145.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

