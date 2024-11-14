Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $211.90 and last traded at $212.63. 12,517,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 41,291,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.10.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.45.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,145.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,858,105.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total value of $619,497,843.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 914,420,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,056,461,944.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $1,000,145.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,858,105.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,053,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,503,289. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

