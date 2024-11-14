Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Lowered to Neutral Rating by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $3.25.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Angi to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Get Angi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANGI

Angi Trading Down 4.4 %

ANGI opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.05 million, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Angi has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Angi had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $296.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Angi

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Angi by 44.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Angi in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Angi

(Get Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.