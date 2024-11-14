Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Lowered to Neutral Rating by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $3.25.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Angi to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANGI
Angi Trading Down 4.4 %
Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Angi had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $296.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.
Institutional Trading of Angi
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Angi by 44.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Angi in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Angi
Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Angi
- Stock Average Calculator
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.