Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 253.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $48.94 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.96 and a 52 week high of $49.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.70.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

