Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,384 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 46,852 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 85,519 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.14.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $102.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.65.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

