Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,009,928,000 after buying an additional 4,163,657 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,545,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Danaher by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,358,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,473,000 after buying an additional 675,952 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Danaher by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,047,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,475,000 after buying an additional 563,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 40,196.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 429,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,539,000 after buying an additional 428,897 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DHR opened at $241.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $174.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $200.36 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DHR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.