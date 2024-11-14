Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Up 1.8% – What’s Next?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) was up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 13,162,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 8,227,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACHR shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth $26,000. Code Waechter LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth $30,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 50.0% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 62.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

