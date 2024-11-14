Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT opened at $123.28 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $86.50 and a 52-week high of $127.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.61.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

