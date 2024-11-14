Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $589,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 580,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,393,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 673.7% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $55.24 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $51.08 and a one year high of $61.81. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average of $58.62.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

