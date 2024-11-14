Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Assertio in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ ASRT opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $81.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Assertio had a negative net margin of 54.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assertio will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASRT. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assertio by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Assertio during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assertio in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Assertio in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

