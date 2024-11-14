AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) Insider Buys A$156,926.25 in Stock

AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB – Get Free Report) insider Peter Harmer bought 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$32.19 ($21.18) per share, with a total value of A$156,926.25 ($103,240.95).
AUB Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43.
AUB Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from AUB Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.38. AUB Group’s payout ratio is 63.20%.
AUB Group Company Profile
AUB Group Limited engages in the insurance broking and underwriting businesses in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides insurance broking and advisory services primarily to SME clients; distributes ancillary products; and designs, distributes, and manages insurance products on behalf of licensed insurance companies.
