Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 60,000 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $1,036,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,577,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,102,586.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 52,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $960,225.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 27,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $477,950.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 42,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $739,075.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $125,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 37,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $487,125.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $220,800.00.

Travelzoo Price Performance

Travelzoo stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $19.47.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Travelzoo had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 210.54%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelzoo declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 1,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Travelzoo by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Travelzoo by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 20,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter worth about $82,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

