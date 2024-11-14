Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 177,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232,388 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSLX opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $22.35.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $119.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.85 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.1%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 89.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

