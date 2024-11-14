Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 142,101 Shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,101 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.34% of Savers Value Village worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 6.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Savers Value Village by 26.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.
Savers Value Village Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:SVV opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.59. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SVV
Savers Value Village Company Profile
Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Savers Value Village
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.