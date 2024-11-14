Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 142,101 Shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,101 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.34% of Savers Value Village worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 6.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Savers Value Village by 26.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SVV opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.59. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Savers Value Village from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Savers Value Village from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

