Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Price

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $381.00 to $380.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PSA. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.64.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $1,707,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
