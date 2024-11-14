BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 27733 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BB Seguridade Participações from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. BB Seguridade Participações had a return on equity of 77.88% and a net margin of 84.97%. The firm had revenue of $474.21 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that BB Seguridade Participações S.A. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2127 per share. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. BB Seguridade Participações’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

