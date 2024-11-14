BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BESIY traded down $4.11 on Thursday, hitting $119.02. 2,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 52 week low of $105.53 and a 52 week high of $195.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.22. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 1.75.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $172.08 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 39.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that BE Semiconductor Industries will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.

