Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Acquires $1,235,166.02 in Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 4,994 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $247.33 per share, with a total value of $1,235,166.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,281,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,015,227.50. This trade represents a 0.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 14th, Sardar Biglari purchased 4,663 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $328.48 per share, with a total value of $1,531,702.24.
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Sardar Biglari bought 43,161 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $586,557.99.
- On Monday, August 19th, Sardar Biglari acquired 62,329 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $838,948.34.
- On Friday, August 16th, Sardar Biglari purchased 21,325 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $279,997.25.
Biglari stock traded up $8.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.16. The company had a trading volume of 14,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $219.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.72 million, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Biglari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.
