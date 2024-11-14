BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMCS) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMCS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BioTech Medics Price Performance

Shares of BioTech Medics stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,781. BioTech Medics has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

About BioTech Medics

BioTech Medics, Inc operates as a medical-based holding company. The company operates medical therapeutic laser centers that treat various pain ailments affecting the muscles, nerves, and bones, as well as arthritis. It also offers SHBAN, an antiseptic hand and body sanitizer. In addition, the company develops and sells nutraceutical products, such as BioBody Balance, a liquid vitamin concentrate; and BioBody Energy Spray, a caffeine and alcohol free natural vitamin energy spray.

