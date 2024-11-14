Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Short Interest Up 31.5% in October

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,400 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the October 15th total of 246,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Biotricity Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTCY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66. Biotricity has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biotricity will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

