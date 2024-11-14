BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Stock Price

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 30.92% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on MRE. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.75.
Martinrea International Price Performance
About Martinrea International
Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.
