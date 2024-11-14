BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Stock Price

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 30.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MRE. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.75.

MRE stock traded up C$0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.93. The company had a trading volume of 196,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,991. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$742.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.13. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of C$9.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.59.

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

