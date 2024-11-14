Bonita C. Stewart Sells 9,000 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $1,578,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,988 shares in the company, valued at $7,891,794.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $178.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $100.72 and a one year high of $184.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.35. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $147.83 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $226.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 460.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 397.7% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

