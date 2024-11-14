Brooktree Capital Management Has $3.30 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brooktree Capital Management boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.7% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,400. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

Pfizer Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 227.03%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

