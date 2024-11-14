BTIG Research Issues Positive Forecast for HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Price

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

HealthEquity stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.21. The stock had a trading volume of 229,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,078. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 80.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.52. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $101.17.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $299.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.48 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $99,847.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,642.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $99,847.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,642.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $684,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,582.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,536 shares of company stock valued at $884,517. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 27.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in HealthEquity by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

