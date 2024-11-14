CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Down 31.3% in October

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the October 15th total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.79. 18,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,052. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.20% and a negative net margin of 118.81%. The company had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

