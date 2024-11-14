Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Central Asia Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CAMLF remained flat at $2.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. Central Asia Metals has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $2.74.

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. The company owns 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

