Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Central Asia Metals Stock Performance
Shares of CAMLF remained flat at $2.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. Central Asia Metals has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $2.74.
About Central Asia Metals
