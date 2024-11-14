Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Short Interest Down 44.0% in October

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 706,100 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the October 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 17.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Chanson International Stock Performance

CHSN traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,293. Chanson International has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86.

Get Chanson International alerts:

Chanson International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

Receive News & Ratings for Chanson International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chanson International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.