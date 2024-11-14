Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 337,949 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 300% from the previous session’s volume of 84,552 shares.The stock last traded at $37.42 and had previously closed at $37.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHT

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average is $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHT. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 40.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 14.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 80.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 31.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chunghwa Telecom

(Get Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.