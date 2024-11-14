Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) Price Target Raised to $136.00 at Barrington Research

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $90.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Climb Global Solutions’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Climb Global Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Climb Global Solutions stock opened at $121.57 on Tuesday. Climb Global Solutions has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $124.50. The firm has a market cap of $560.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.10 and a 200 day moving average of $78.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the third quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Climb Global Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Climb Global Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Climb Global Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

Featured Stories

