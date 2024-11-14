CNB Financial Co. (CCNE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on December 13th

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

CNB Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. CNB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

CNB Financial Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.94. 41,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,716. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $586.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 14.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

